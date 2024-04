ADVERTISEMENT

STUDIOCANAL has set up STUDIOCANAL STORIES, a new label dedicated to literary adaptations for films and TV series.

Sarah Reese Geffroy has been named senior VP of STUDIOCANAL STORIES and TV series development. She will handle the adaptation of successful literary works and exploit synergies between the company’s catalog and those of various publishing houses from different countries.

Reese Geffroy will also have the task of supervising the development of STUDIOCANAL’s TV series, a department within which she held the position of VP of development for TV series since 2021. She takes up the post effective May 1 and will report to M-K Kennedy, executive managing director of TV series, and Ron Halpern, executive VP of global production and talent management.

STUDIOCANAL is working on the adaptation of the Miffy books (Dick Bruna) as a series, Playing Nice (JP Delaney) as a series, How to Stop Time (Matt Haig) as a series and The Midnight Library (Matt Haig) as a film. Other projects will be announced soon.

STUDIOCANAL is also working with CANAL+, whose adaptations it distributes, such as the recent series Of Money and Blood, adapted from the book by Fabrice Arfi, and Zero Zero Zero, adapted from the book by Roberto Saviano. CANAL+ has also adapted Jake Adelstein’s autobiographical novel Tokyo Vice as a series, season two of which began broadcasting in April 2024 exclusively on CANAL+ and myCANAL.

Anna Marsh, STUDIOCANAL CEO, commented: “We are delighted that Sarah Reese Geffroy is STUDIOCANAL’s new senior VP of STUDIOCANAL STORIES and TV series development. With her diverse experience within STUDIOCANAL since 2015, Sarah has undeniably helped increase the appeal of our content. Her knowledge of the sales and production roles, as well as her trusted relationships with the production companies which form part of the STUDIOCANAL ecosystem, are major assets to achieve our ambitions in the franchise and adaptations market. In particular, she played an important role in the creation of our two new British production companies, Strong Film & Television and Birdie Pictures, in 2022. We look forward to working with Sarah soon and developing new literary projects, and to entrust her with the development of our new label STUDIOCANAL STORIES. I would also like to sincerely thank Audrey Brugère for her valuable contribution to promoting our literary adaptations work and send her all our best wishes for success at l’Olympia.”