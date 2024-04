ADVERTISEMENT

M-K Kennedy, who spent the past seven years at Netflix, has been tapped as executive managing director of TV series at STUDIOCANAL.

Kennedy will be based in London, leveraging this opportunity to establish a strong foothold for the STUDIOCANAL TV business in the U.K. Kennedy comes to the role after having most recently served as Netflix’s VP of production for Europe, based in Amsterdam. Prior to Netflix, Kennedy spent seven years in Los Angeles at UCP and Universal Television.

STUDIOCANAL CEO Anna Marsh, to whom Kennedy will report, commented: “I am truly delighted to welcome the immensely talented M-K Kennedy to STUDIOCANAL to oversee our TV business, succeeding Francoise Guyonnet, whom I sincerely thank for her contribution in building such a strong, prosperous activity. M-K’s in-depth experience and knowledge in television production are second to none, and she is an executive who demonstrates a strong strategic vision. Throughout her career, M-K has garnered a stellar reputation within the industry and has established long-standing relationships with key talent that will continue to fuel our ambitious growth strategy. I am truly excited about the future of STUDIOCANAL TV under M-K’s leadership.”

Kennedy added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Anna Marsh and the team at STUDIOCANAL during an exciting time of growth and expansion for the whole CANAL+ Group. The 14 production companies in the STUDIOCANAL TV series family are gifted storytellers and experts in their respective markets. I’m honored to join them and eager to contribute to their evolution. In my previous role, I witnessed how local stories can captivate audiences worldwide. STUDIOCANAL knows that power and amplify those local stories via their strong distribution and international sales businesses, ensuring these stories find their audiences. I can’t wait to get started!”