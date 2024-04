ADVERTISEMENT

STUDIOCANAL has upped Chloé Marquet to head of international sales for films and TV series and Pauline Saint-Hilaire to head of international library sales.

Following the promotion, the TV series sales team nows report to Marquet, who reports to Anne Chérel, executive VP of global sales and distribution.

Saint-Hilaire’s remit has extended with the new role to include documentaries and catalog TV series, in addition to catalog film sales and direct sales to channels and local platforms. She reports to Juliette Hochart, executive VP of library.

Marquet and Saint-Hilaire manage STUDIOCANAL film distribution around the world and contribute to the international influence of newly released STUDIOCANAL movies by building beneficial partnerships with independent producers, studios and platforms. Upcoming STUDIOCANAL movies include the third Paddington film, Autumn and the Black Jaguar, Animal Kingdom, Role Play and Back to Black.

The STUDIOCANAL catalog of over 9,000 movies from 60 countries includes blockbusters such as Terminator 2, Rambo and Cliffhanger; French and British cinema classics such as Golden Helmet, Belle de Jour, The Third Man and The Ladykillers; and French and American art films like Contempt, The Graduate and The Deer Hunter, among many others.

The STUDIOCANAL catalog also includes documentaries such as Wonders of Europe, Lagerfeld: Ambitions, Wembanyama: Unique and Handball: A Family Affair.

Marquet and Saint-Hilaire ensure that every single movie gets the best exposure it can in each territory.

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Chloé Marquet and Pauline Saint-Hilaire,” Chérel and Hochart said. “For many years, they both have contributed significantly to the international success of STUDIOCANAL movies and have built strong relationships with all our partners. Their leadership and passion, combined with our talented sales team, will be extremely beneficial to the success of our prestigious TV series.”