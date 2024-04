ADVERTISEMENT

The 61st and final edition of MIPTV comes to a close in Cannes today, with 3,537 delegates on site, including 1,133 buyers, from 84 countries.

“We’ve been laser-focused on ending on a high note,” said Lucy Smith, entertainment division director at RX France, at a wrap press conference yesterday. “We feel we’ve done that. We had 135 exhibitors and a comprehensive conference program. We kicked off with a dedicated unscripted weekend at MIPFormats and MIPDoc. It was standing room only at the MIPLAB for the Global FAST and AVOD Summit. These were all curated to deliver value and impact for businesses and help identify new opportunities, particularly when you look at the continuing transformative times. The challenging conditions for the industry are not abating yet, but what’s really struck home to me this week is that the international TV industry is resilient. It is increasingly open minded, looking to adapt and find new ways of working and even some old ways. The overriding theme is that with change comes opportunity.”

Smith acknowledged MIPTV’s eroding attendance numbers, down from 5,510 last year. “It does reflect global market factors, particularly consolidation and reduced budgets. As has the increase in the number of industry events in the first half of the year. Change was needed and that’s why we’ve taken action to bring the curtain down on MIPTV and launch a new event, MIP London, which will help to serve the appetite in the first half of the year and alleviate the industry events calendar. It will be a completely different market.”

Smith showcased plans for MIP London at a packed presentation in Cannes yesterday.

Next up for RX will be “the mother of entertainment content markets” Smith said, with MIPCOM slated for October 21 to 24 as it marks its landmark 40th anniversary. The 2025 dates have also been locked in, for October 13 to 16. “MIPCOM Cannes is the most important and impactful event in the industry event calendar,” Smith said. “It’s the flagship for us and the industry. We take our responsibility to deliver on that promise very seriously.”