Lionel Messi is teaming with Smuggler Entertainment to launch a new production company, 525 Rosario.

The venture is focused on family entertainment and premium TV content and is working on developing films, sporting events and branded commercials for athletes. It will be based in Miami, where Messi current resides playing for Inter Miami, and Los Angeles, under the supervision of Smuggler Entertainment CEO Tim Pastore and the Messi family.

“Entertainment has always been a passion for me, whether that be on the pitch or in other areas,” Messi said. “I’m really motivated by the opportunity to pursue the project we created with Smuggler Entertainment and to expand it further to create content and experiences on a global scale through this new venture.”

“The goal remains to inspire and connect with people around the world in a completely new way, and we are looking forward to this venture,” the Messi family added in a statement. “We would like to continue advancing in the entertainment sector, bringing new initiatives and productions with global reach through innovative storytelling, programming and experiences.”

Messi worked with Smuggler Entertainment on the Apple TV+ docuseries Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend and Messi Meets America.

“This new venture aims to highlight and build upon everything Leo Messi stands for through not only massive premium content on a global scale but also community outreach and family-focused initiatives,” Pastore said. “We are very grateful to Leo and his family for the opportunity to create and partner on media experiences for local and worldwide audiences while pushing the boundaries of traditional genres.”