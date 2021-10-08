Friday, October 8, 2021
MIPCOM Spotlight: KinoPoisk

KinoPoisk, a division of Yandex and Russia’s leading VOD platform, offers both licensed content and a slate of originals.

Original series include the comedies Android and Unprincipled, as well as the thrillers Kitchenblock and Topi.

On the licensed content side, KinoPoisk hosted the Russian digital release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Filipuk adds, “In 2022, we plan to focus on bigger scale IP-based productions, which might as well be international co-productions. KinoPoisk also invests in feature films such as local hit Major Grom: Plague Doctor, which was later released on Netflix globally.”











