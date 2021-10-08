Friday, October 8, 2021
Home / Top Stories / FX Orders The Patient Starring Steve Carrell

FX Orders The Patient Starring Steve Carrell

Jamie Stalcup 5 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

FX has ordered the limited series The Patient, starring Steve Carrell, from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg.

Fields and Weisberg, the duo behind FX’s The Americans, will executive produce and write The Patient. The series follows a psychotherapist, played by Carrell, who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges.

Carrell will also executive produce, alongside Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu. The series will be produced by FX Productions.

“We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator.”











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

MIPCOM Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

Leading MarVista Entertainment’s family slate, Unicorn for Christmas centers on a young girl who discovers a real-life unicorn at a Christmas carnival and must protect it from a greedy fair owner.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.