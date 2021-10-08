FX Orders The Patient Starring Steve Carrell

ADVERTISEMENT

FX has ordered the limited series The Patient, starring Steve Carrell, from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg.

Fields and Weisberg, the duo behind FX’s The Americans, will executive produce and write The Patient. The series follows a psychotherapist, played by Carrell, who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges.

Carrell will also executive produce, alongside Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu. The series will be produced by FX Productions.

“We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator.”