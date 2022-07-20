Breeders Season Four Ordered

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky and FX have renewed their co-commissioned parenting comedy Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, for a fourth season.

The dark comedy follows the struggles of modern parenthood through Paul, played by Freeman (The Responder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and Ally, played by Haggard (Back to Life). Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle and Stella Gonet also star.

Breeders is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX and Sky. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Simon Blackwell is showrunner. The series was created by Blackwell, Chris Addison and Freeman.

Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. The season four writing team includes Rebecca Callard, Rose Heiney and Taylor Glenn.

“This uniquely honest and hilariously entertaining comedy about the pitfalls of parenting really strikes a chord with UK audiences,” said Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK and Ireland. “It’s fabulous news that we can announce season four before audiences get to watch season three on Sky later this month. We’re in for a treat, and thanks to Avalon and FX for continuing our partnership to see what’s next for the Worsley family.”