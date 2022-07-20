Woodcut International Pacts with Bristol Old Vic

ADVERTISEMENT

Woodcut International has partnered with Bristol Old Vic to bring filmed theatrical performances to a global television audience.

The deal sees Woodcut International appointed worldwide distributor for TV and SVOD rights outside of the U.K. for two full-length stage plays: Touching the Void and Wuthering Heights.

Tom Morris, artistic director at Bristol Old Vic, said: “During the Covid-19 closures, we were able to develop the technique and technology to broadcast live theater from our unique and atmospheric playhouse. Now, we have edited and post-produced these films to preserve the frisson of live performance and are taking them to a global marketplace so that the unique combination of groundbreaking performance and pure theatrical atmosphere that has built Bristol Old Vic’s national and international reputation can be experienced all over the world. We are thrilled to be launching this partnership with Woodcut International to achieve this.”

Additionally, Woodcut International has finalized a deal with the U.S. streaming service BroadwayHD, which acquired both Touching the Void (streaming on the platform as of June 16) and Wuthering Heights (fall 2022).

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Woodcut International to extend BroadwayHD’s world-class theater titles to a global audience. It’s an honor to expand the reach of these extraordinary live performances from beyond Broadway to audiences around the world.”

Koulla Anastasi, commercial director at Woodcut International, said: “These are extraordinary plays, and we are privileged to be working with such an acclaimed theatrical institution as Bristol Old Vic. The performances have been uniquely packaged for a global TV audience, transporting viewers into the auditorium. We are also absolutely delighted to have signed a deal with BroadwayHD, a premium on-demand platform that streams high-end stage plays and musicals.”