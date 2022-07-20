Ex-Warner Bros. Australia Exec Unveils Big Owl Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaun Murphy, previously head of television at Warner Bros. in Australia, has set up a new production company, Big Owl Pictures.

Backed by private equity from Balance Vector, Big Owl Pictures will be run by Murphy as CEO and executive producer. The venture will develop a range of unscripted content, as well as select scripted and film projects for domestic platforms and the international marketplace.

“Whether it’s an intimate story or a giant global format, at Big Owl we’ll look at everything as a story that can be built into something magnificent,” Murphy said. “Our strategic partnership with Balance Vector, led by the phenomenal Steve Luczo, gives us access to a vast array of content ideas to explore across sport, property, communications, tech and talent.”

Steve Luczo, founder of Balance Vector, added, “Shaun is a world-class content creator and leader, with his teams known for executing to the highest of quality. Having worked on content previously with Shaun and seeing him and his teams supercharge so many of the world’s great formats, we’re excited to see the team grow its slate and be part of the Big Owl adventure.”