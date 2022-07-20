Wednesday, July 20, 2022
CJ Group’s Miky Lee Set for International Emmy Directorate Award

Mansha Daswani


Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, will receive the International Academy’s 2022 Directorate Emmy Award at the organization’s gala ceremony in New York this November.

Lee will receive the honor at the 50th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 21, 2022. She has been instrumental in leading CJ’s global positioning in the Korean content space.

“Miky Lee is in a class of her own—a visionary leader who has harnessed her exceptional business acumen and love of her country’s culture by tirelessly spearheading the global phenomenon of the Korean wave for over 25 years,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy. “The whole world witnessed her commitment to our industry and Korea when she, along with the creators of Parasite, enthusiastically accepted the Oscar for her company’s award-winning film, a historic milestone for Korean content.”











