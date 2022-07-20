Netflix Acquires Australian Animation Studio

ADVERTISEMENT

To support its slate of animated feature films, Netflix has acquired the Australian studio Animal Logic, behind such titles as Over the Moon, Klaus and The Sea Beast.

Headquartered in Sydney, Animal Logic also operates a studio in Vancouver and has worked on several Hollywood films, including Happy Feet and the LEGO movies. Animal Logic is currently working on the Netflix films The Magician’s Elephant and The Shrinking of the Treehorns. The transaction is expected to close later this year.

“Netflix has been investing in animation over the past few years, and this furthers our commitment to building a world-class animation studio,” said Amy Reinhard, VP of studio operations. “Animal Logic is a leading animation studio with innovative technology that will strengthen our existing business and increase our long-term capacity in the animation space so that we can better entertain our members around the world.”

Zareh Nalbandian, co-founder of Animal Logic, will continue to run the operation as CEO. “After 30 years of producing great work with great people, this is the perfect next chapter for Animal Logic,” said Nalbandian. “Our values and aspirations could not be more aligned with Netflix, in working with diverse content makers, producing innovative and engaging stories for audiences around the world. Our collective experience and talent will open new doors for all our teams and will empower a new level of creativity in animation.”

“The strength of our partnership across a number of projects is testament to our shared creative vision,” added Animal Logic COO Sharon Taylor. “Solidifying our future together felt like a mutually beneficial, natural progression, and I am so excited to continue to build on our success together.”