Friday, July 22, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Electric Entertainment Acquires Ask Me to Dance

Electric Entertainment Acquires Ask Me to Dance

Jamie Stalcup 22 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has picked up the North American rights to Ask Me to Dance, a feature film written and directed by Tom Malloy (Love N’ Dancing).

The deal covers the U.S. and Canada, as well as parts of the Caribbean basin islands.

In the romantic comedy, an IT programmer and a graphic designer, both unlucky in love, separately meet a fortune teller who tells them they will meet the love of their life before midnight at the end of the year, which is only five days away. Both go on a series of horrible and hilarious dates. Each time, they barely miss meeting each other.

Briana Evigan (Step Up) and Malloy star in the lead roles. The cast also includes Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Joyce DeWitt (Three’s Company), Alison England (Smothered By Mothers), Jason Chambers (Human Weapon), Julianne Arrieta (Reagan), Courtney Warner (The Instant Messenger), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Catherine Mary Stewart (Weekend at Bernies), Kurt Angle (former WWE champion and Olympic gold medalist) and Luciana Faulhaber (Iron Man 3).

Ask Me to Dance is produced by Trick Candle Productions, with Charlie Shrem and Sean King serving as executive producers.

“This title is a welcome addition to our library of films—a romantic comedy perfect for holiday viewing,” said Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment. “We strongly believe it will reach a broad audience and look forward to distributing it widely.”











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

CJ Group’s Miky Lee Set for International Emmy Directorate Award

Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, will receive the International Academy's 2022 Directorate Emmy Award at the organization's gala ceremony in New York this November.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.