Electric Entertainment Acquires Ask Me to Dance

Electric Entertainment has picked up the North American rights to Ask Me to Dance, a feature film written and directed by Tom Malloy (Love N’ Dancing).

The deal covers the U.S. and Canada, as well as parts of the Caribbean basin islands.

In the romantic comedy, an IT programmer and a graphic designer, both unlucky in love, separately meet a fortune teller who tells them they will meet the love of their life before midnight at the end of the year, which is only five days away. Both go on a series of horrible and hilarious dates. Each time, they barely miss meeting each other.

Briana Evigan (Step Up) and Malloy star in the lead roles. The cast also includes Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Joyce DeWitt (Three’s Company), Alison England (Smothered By Mothers), Jason Chambers (Human Weapon), Julianne Arrieta (Reagan), Courtney Warner (The Instant Messenger), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Catherine Mary Stewart (Weekend at Bernies), Kurt Angle (former WWE champion and Olympic gold medalist) and Luciana Faulhaber (Iron Man 3).

Ask Me to Dance is produced by Trick Candle Productions, with Charlie Shrem and Sean King serving as executive producers.

“This title is a welcome addition to our library of films—a romantic comedy perfect for holiday viewing,” said Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment. “We strongly believe it will reach a broad audience and look forward to distributing it widely.”