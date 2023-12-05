Sky, TNT Sports Secure Premier League Rights

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky has secured the broadcast rights to show a record number of Premier League matches in a new four-year deal, with TNT Sports also continuing to show live and exclusive coverage for a further four years.

Sky’s exclusively live coverage will increase by 70 percent from 2025-26, with up to 100 more matches each season. With four packages awarded, the maximum for any one broadcaster, over 80 percent of live broadcast Premier League matches will be on Sky Sports, and customers can expect at least four live games every week.

TNT Sports will continue to show live and exclusive Premier League matches for a further four years, starting from the 2025-26 season through to the 2028-29 season. TNT will air 52 exclusively live matches per season.

Also, Premier League highlights will remain free-to-air for audiences on the BBC following a deal for the next four years.

The BBC’s deal with the Premier League ensures that the Match of the Day, which celebrates its 60th Anniversary in August next year, will remain a staple of Saturday night up to and including the 2028-29 season.

Dana Strong, group CEO of Sky, said: “This is a fantastic result for Sky customers, who will see a significant increase in the number of matches from the most iconic league in the world. We are proud of our long history with the Premier League and look forward to delivering more engagement, entertainment, and innovation to the end of the decade.

“Sky is the undisputed home for sport fans in the U.K. Our customers have more of the sports they love and more long-term certainty than ever before, with an unrivaled volume of domestic football, alongside Formula 1, cricket, golf, rugby league, tennis and much more.”

Andrew Georgiou, president and managing director for the U.K. and Ireland and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “It’s hugely exciting to continue to bring fans exclusive Premier League matches for the next five seasons. TNT Sports has quickly established itself as a premium live sport offering, and the Premier League is an important part of our line-up that includes the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, UEFA Europa League, MotoGP, boxing, NBA, UFC, Premiership Rugby, Champions Cup and much more.

“As the new streaming home of TNT Sports, discovery+ gives our customers access to even more live sport through Eurosport, the only place where you can get every moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, cycling’s Grand Tours, including the Tour de France, alongside the full range of discovery+ entertainment,​ in an offering that has something for everyone.”