Fifth Season Taps BBC Studios, NBCU Alum

Fifth Season has hired the former BBC Studios and NBCUniversal International Studios executive Charlotte Bloxham for the newly created position of senior VP of physical production.

Based in London, Bloxham will oversee production on a range of U.K. and European scripted projects for Fifth Season’s studio business, working closely with Ben Irving, creative director of U.K. television, as the company expands its production activity out of the U.K.

Bloxham starts in her role on January 2 and will report to Todd Sharp, president of physical production and current.

Bloxham was previously at BBC Studios Drama Productions, where she was director of production and was instrumental in the transition of Doctor Who from a BBC public service production to a global franchise co-production with Bad Wolf and Disney+. Prior to BBC Studios, Bloxham was senior VP of production for NBCUniversal International Studios between 2018 and 2021, responsible for overseeing all television production for Heyday Television, Working Title Television and NBCUniversal Studios international productions.

Sharp said, “As Fifth Season continues its growth in key markets around the world, Charlotte’s deep expertise within the U.K. and European production space will further cement us as an industry leader within the region. Charlotte will make a fantastic addition to the Fifth Season team, and I look forward to working with her as we further expand our production capabilities internationally.”

Bloxham said, “Fifth Season has an impressive slate of talent-driven and fresh global productions, which bring a diverse range of stories and voices to the screen—ranging from Severance, Nine Perfect Strangers to Tokyo Vice, to name a few. It’s hugely exciting to join Fifth Season during this key period of growth as it builds on this success and strengthens its production business out of the U.K. I look forward to working closely with Todd, Ben and the wider team to help bring the studio’s exciting project pipeline to life for global audiences.”