WBITVP Adapting Paul Kelly’s How to Make Gravy Song as Feature Film

Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) and BINGE have partnered for a feature film adaptation of Paul Kelly’s 1996 song How to Make Gravy, telling the story of an inmate writing a letter home as his family prepares to celebrate their first Christmas without him.

The cast features Daniel Henshall (Snowtown, Mystery Road: Origin), Hugo Weaving (Love Me, The Lord of the Rings, The Matrix), Brenton Thwaites (Titans, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mr Inbetween, The Bikeriders), Kate Mulvany (The Twelve, Hunters, Lambs of God) and Agathe Rouselle (Titane). Musicians Adam Briggs and Dallas Woods will make cameo appearances.

How to Make Gravy was adapted for the screen by musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman, who will also direct. Waterman and Washington will produce alongside Hamish Lewis and Academy Award-nominated producer Schuyler Weiss (Elvis). The film was commissioned by the Foxtel Group for BINGE and financed with support by Screen Queensland. FIFTH SEASON will distribute the film internationally.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, executive director of BINGE and commissioning and content for Foxtel Group, said: “It’s a great privilege to bring Paul Kelly’s iconic song to the screen. I’ve listened to the song for decades, often on my own Christmas road trip, conjuring up the characters, wondering if Stella made her flight and if the brothers made it down from Queensland. Come 2024, at last we’ll know! And with an all-star cast and such talented creatives in Nick and Meg and our production partners at Warner Bros., we can’t wait to share it with Australia, in what we hope will become a beloved addition to Gravy Day, for many years to come.”

Michael Brooks, managing director and head of studios for Australia and New Zealand at Warner Bros. Discovery, commented: “How to Make Gravy is the first local feature film for Warner Bros. International Production Australia, and it is a privilege to adapt Paul’s iconic song into a film we know will live in the hearts and homes of Aussie families for years to come. Alongside BINGE and our other investment partners, we are grateful to Screen Queensland for their ongoing commitment to support Australian stories and local talent.”

Waterman and Washington said: “It’s a dream to be working with such an incredible cast and crew on our debut feature film. It’s testament to Paul’s songwriting that the world and characters within the song are so vivid, and we are proud to have the honour of bringing it to life. It’s a uniquely Australian story, made for film lovers and music fans alike. We can’t wait to share our adaptation of How To Make Gravy with the world.”

Weiss added: “From song to script to screen, it has been thrilling to see Paul Kelly’s poetry come to vivid life in the hands of Nick, Meg and our wonderful cast and crew. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this highly imaginative take on an iconic Australian tale.”

Jacqui Feeney, Screen Queensland’s CEO, said: “We are delighted that How to Make Gravy will be made on the Gold Coast with its world-class crew and locations. Paul Kelly’s song is a true Australian classic and Screen Queensland is proud to support this creative feature film adaptation by Queenslanders Meg Washington and Nick Waterman.”