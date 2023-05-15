Fifth Season Taps Netflix Alum for Sales Role

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth Season has tapped former longtime Netflix executive Travis Webb as senior VP of sales for the Americas.

Webb will spearhead sales activity for Fifth Season’s content in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Webb will also work collaboratively with the regional sales heads, the scripted television strategy division and the acquisition team to maximize revenue opportunities across the region and build up the content slate.

In addition, Webb will be responsible for overseeing the company’s global non-theatrical sales group, executives in Colombia and New York, who also form part of his team, and he’ll join Fifth Season’s senior leadership group.

Based in the company’s L.A. office, Webb will report to Fifth Season’s president of television distribution, Prentiss Fraser.