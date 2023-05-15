May Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The May (L.A. Screenings/Cannes Film Festival) digital editions of World Screen, TV Latina and TV Listings are now available.

World Screen

Interviews with FOX Entertainment Global’s Fernando Szew and Lionsgate’s Agapy Kapouranis. Plus, a special report in which leading executives share their thoughts on the trends they’re keeping an eye on in the business of movie distribution, including the increasing demand from the AVOD and FAST sectors.

TV Latina

Turkish Drama Spotlight: Takes a look at Turkish distributors, which continue to expand their business in Latin America thanks to the quality of their productions and new players in the region; Game Change: Amid fears of a global recession and escalating costs, leading distributors share how they are preparing for the new era in the streaming wars. Plus, interviews with LL COOL J, ViX’s Pierluigi Gazzolo, Telemundo Streaming Studios’ Juan Ponce, Shine Iberia’s Macarena Rey, Pálpito’s Leonardo Padrón, actress Jane Seymour, The Immigrant’s Silvana Aguirre, La cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta’s Mauricio Leiva-Cock and Record TV’s Delmar Andrade.

TV Listings

Highlights from several companies, including links to trailers.