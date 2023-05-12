NBCUniversal Outlines Paris Olympics Coverage Plans

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC and Peacock will lead NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games from Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

NBC will deliver at least nine hours of daytime coverage per day, including live finals in swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and more. Paris 2024 will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics, the company said. With Paris six hours ahead, primetime coverage will deliver three hours of highlights each day.

Meanwhile, Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, for the first time delivering every sport and event, plus all of NBC’s coverage, curated clips, virtual channels, exclusives and more.

“The Paris Olympics are going to be the most binge-worthy event of 2024,” said Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports. “Viewers will devour every moment of the Games for 17 straight nights on NBC in primetime where the stories of the day will be retold with special dramatic flair in front of the gathered American audience. For those wanting to watch the competition as it happens, Peacock will have everything live, creating the greatest single destination in sports media history. From the spectacular landmarks of Paris to the world’s greatest athletes performing in front of full stadiums and arenas for the first time in six years, viewers can expect one of the most extraordinary Olympics ever.”

“Peacock is bringing the rich history of these incredible Games to our viewers like never before, providing unparalleled and unprecedented access to one of the world’s greatest sporting events,” said Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct to consumer at NBCUniversal. “Already home to more live sports than any other SVOD service, Peacock is proud to be the streaming home of Team USA and all of their passionate fans.”

Spanish-language coverage will be delivered on Telemundo and Universo. Across the NBCUniversal portfolio, additional coverage will be delivered on USA Network, E!, CNBC and GOLF Channel.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032.