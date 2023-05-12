SPI International Renews Partnership with Alchimie

ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International has renewed its partnership with digital content aggregator and distributor Alchimie for FightBox and DocuBox in France and other territories.

The FightBox and DocuBox channels will be available to viewers of Alchimie’s digital platform TVPlayer. DocuBox will also be available via Alchimie’s OnTV platform.

FightBox showcases the best in martial arts, boxing, kickboxing and more from around the world. DocuBox features a wide range of nonfiction entertainment, from nature and wildlife to history, science and culture.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Alchimie, which has proven to be an excellent platform to bring our channels to viewers across multiple territories,” said Georgina Twiss, managing director of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International. “With this renewed partnership, we look forward to expanding our viewership even further and providing audiences with unparalleled access to our high-quality combat sports and documentary content.”

“We are excited to enrich our channel offers with SPI’s channels FightBox and DocuBox and to strengthen the partnership between our two companies,” added Pauline Grimaldi d’Esdra, chief executive officer at Alchimie. “These two launches confirm Alchimie’s dynamism in our ability to design, animate and monetize premium channels and content.”