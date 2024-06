ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International has sold the Nicolas Cage-led movie Arcadian into Israel and the Netherlands for theatrical releases.

The film will premiere in Israel on July 4 through cooperation with local partner Red Cape. The movie will debut in the Netherlands on August 28 through local partner Just Entertainment.

This follows after SPI International secured a Hungarian premiere for the movie in May. SPI has also landed the rights for Arcadian in the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium (Vlaanderen) and will reveal the theatrical release date soon.

In Arcadian, directed by Benjamin Brewer, Cage stars as Paul, the father of two teenage boys, who are all trying to survive in a postapocalyptic world in which ferocious creatures awaken when the sun sets and consume all living souls in their path. One day, one of his sons doesn’t return home on time from a visit to his crush, and Paul chooses to leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him before the creatures arrive. When he is seriously injured, the two boys must work together to survive the coming night.

“After its Hungarian release, we are delighted to bring the adrenaline-boosting Arcadian to new territories,” said Hubert Ornass-Kubacki, head of content sales at SPI International. “Along with Red Cape, our long-standing partner, we continue bringing great entertainment to local audiences in Israel. As one of the leaders in worldwide content distribution, we are really pleased to connect audiences through shared entertainment. This summer, Arcadian will also bring excitement to audiences in the Netherlands. Together with our local distribution partner Just Entertainment, we will provide a great experience for thrill seekers.”