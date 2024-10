ADVERTISEMENT

The October/MIPCOM digital editions of World Screen—including a special report with some of the most prominent players in FAST and interviews with Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer, Nippon TV’s Akira Ishizawa, Mediawan’s Elisabeth d’Arvieu, Mark Gatiss and Norman Reedus, among others—TV Kids, TV Drama, TV Real, TV Formats, TV Latina and TV Listings are now available.

World Screen

In the FAST Lane: Some of the most prominent players in FAST, from leading AVOD platforms to distributors of scale, talk about navigating the evolving landscape. Plus, interviews with Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer, Nippon TV’s Akira Ishizawa, Mediawan’s Elisabeth d’Arvieu, FOX Entertainment Studios’ Fernando Szew, SPI International’s Erwan Luherne, Bedrock’s Jonas Engwall, Mark Gatiss and Norman Reedus, along with an anniversary report on Pluto TV at 10.

TV Kids

Acquisition Strategies; Known IP; Windowing Shifts. Plus, interviews with DreamWorks Animation’s Margie Cohn, Paramount’s Ramsey Naito, Disney Jr.’s Alyssa Sapire and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, as well as highlights from the TV Kids Screenings Festival.

TV Drama

Funding Evolution. Plus, interviews with Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson and the cast of Secret of Pearls, as well as highlights from the TV Drama Screenings Festival.

TV Real

Distribution Shifts; Wildlife Docs. Plus, interviews with Trilogy Films’ Dawn Porter and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Danielle Pistotnik, as well as highlights from the TV Real Screenings Festival.

TV Formats

Prime-Time Trends. Plus, an interview with BBC Studios’ Matt Forde, as well as highlights from the TV Formats Screenings Festival.

TV Latina

International Distributors. Plus, interviews with 3Pas Studios’ Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez, The Walt Disney Company Latin America’s Leonardo Aranguibel, Ana María Orozco, Telefilms’ Tomás Darcyl and Lemon Studios’ Fernando Rovzar.

TV Listings

Listings for almost 100 distributors attending MIPCOM.

TV Drama Guide

Profiles of leading distributors of drama.

TV Kids Guide

Profiles of top children’s programming distributors.