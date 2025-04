ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ is expanding its Japanese presence via a launch on Lemino, the streaming service powered by leading telco NTT Docomo.

Paramount+ will be accessible via the Lemino Channel, offered as an à la carte subscription on the platform for a monthly fee of JPY770 ($5.40).

Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager at Paramount+, said: “Paramount+ continues to have a strong footprint in international markets around the world, streaming some of the most-watched global series from Yellowstone to Landman. By partnering with Lemino, Paramount+ will be delivering many of the very best films, franchises and series to even more Japanese fans.”

Paramount+ has deals with J:COM and WOWOW and is available as an add-on on Amazon Prime Video Channels. It also recently clinched a licensing deal to offer a selection of titles from Paramount+ as part of Japan Airlines’ in-flight entertainment.