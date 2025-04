ADVERTISEMENT

Nuvyyo USA, operator of the Tablo TV device, has clinched a deal to roll out 45 FAST channels from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Effective immediately, Tablo customers can stream the channels from any 4th-generation Tablo app. The deal brings its overall offering to 115 channels and includes single-IP and multi-title services, including At the Movies, Cartoon Rewind, Generation Drama, Travel + Adventure and more.

“We’re excited to bring recent hits and nostalgic favorites from the Warner Bros. Discovery catalog to Tablo users,” said Bo Schuerman, VP of enterprise strategy at Scripps, parent company of Nuvyyo USA. “Whether you’re a fan of The Bachelor, British mysteries, bake-offs or boxing, our new WBD-branded FAST channels offer something for everyone with no subscriptions and no fees.”