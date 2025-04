ADVERTISEMENT

Canela Media has launched an in-app rewards program for its U.S. Hispanic-targeted AVOD platform Canela.TV in a move to boost user engagement and expand opportunities for advertisers.

Club Canela, launching this month, will enable registered Canela.TV viewers to earn rewards for watching, sharing and interacting with content on the platform, which features some 35,000 hours. Rewards can be redeemed for exclusive content, sweepstakes and digital gift cards. McDonald’s and The Coca-Cola Company are on board as Club Canela’s launch partners.

“This initiative represents a unique opportunity for The Coca-Cola Company to further strengthen our already successful partnership with Canela Media,” said Stephanie Eaddy, head of cultural marketing in North America. “Club Canela is an innovative program designed to foster deeper connections with audiences as they engage with the content they love, offering The Coca-Cola Company’s brands, like Gold Peak, an enhanced platform for more meaningful and lasting engagement.”

“Club Canela is the next innovation frontier in CTV and streaming, gamifying viewership to increase engagement and branding opportunities for our advertising partners,” said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, co-founder and CEO of Canela Media. “Club Canela has been part of the vision behind the creation of Canela.TV since its launch, and we are thrilled to make this vision a reality. We are also proud to welcome McDonald’s and The Coca-Cola Company as our launch partners, who have been long-time advertising partners and supporters of Canela Media and recognize the value of connecting with U.S. Hispanic audiences through innovative engagement strategies. This program not only enhances the viewing experience but also allows brands to connect with consumers in a meaningful way. This is the next step in Canela Media’s ongoing innovation to bring U.S. Hispanic audiences and advertisers a best-in-class entertainment destination.”

“Club Canela is sure to be a breakthrough user and brand experience, bringing a new and innovative approach to engaging and connecting with U.S. Hispanic audiences,” added Oswald Méndez,ndez, CMO of Canela Media. “Club Canela enhances the streaming experience for users while delivering unique branding opportunities for advertisers. We are excited to bring Club Canela to market as a first-to-market innovation from Canela Media and continue to provide our audiences and advertisers a best-in-class offering.”