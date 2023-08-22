Canela Media Names New President for LatAm

ADVERTISEMENT

Canela Media has appointed Eric Tourtel as its new president for Latin America.

Tourtel is to oversee advertising sales strategy, commercial operations and B2B marketing for Canela Media in Latin America, ultimately aiming to drive growth.

Tourtel previously served at Teads. During his tenure there, he established Teads’ presence in Latin America and drove growth throughout the region. Over the last decade, Teads expanded its operations across six key markets in Latin America, as well as in Miami.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO of Canela Media, said: “Canela Media’s journey has been remarkable in the region, with our product reaching every corner of Latin America. We’ve achieved remarkable branding and growth in Mexico and Colombia. Now, the time has come to amplify our efforts and continue to scale, as this is a pivotal time for growth in Latin America. As the demand for premium, free ad-supported streaming TV services continues to surge across the region, Canela Media is ready to introduce audiences to our groundbreaking content. Together, under Eric’s leadership, we are set to provide new and innovative opportunities for brands and advertisers to connect with audiences in Latin America through Canela Media.”

“I am honored to embark on this exciting journey with Canela Media after an amazing experience building Teads in Latin America,” commented Tourtel. “Having closely followed Canela’s impressive trajectory over the past four years, my admiration for the company’s commitment to cultural authenticity and impactful storytelling has only deepened. I am thrilled to fuse my advertising technology background with Canela’s original content strategy, foreseeing a potent synergy that will take us to the forefront of innovation across all Canela’s distribution channels and platforms. Furthermore, I am delighted to be working under the leadership of our visionary founder and CEO, Isabel Rafferty Zavala.”