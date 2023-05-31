BET Media Group Appoints EVP of Programming Strategy

ADVERTISEMENT

BET Media Group has hired Canela Media alum Jerry Leo as executive VP of programming strategy to drive operations for its portfolio of linear networks, including BET, BET Her and VH1.

Leo will report to Scott Mills, president and CEO, and will work closely with BET’s content and marketing leadership teams to develop and optimize rollout plans and launch schedules for all series, specials and tentpoles.

Formerly, Leo was chief content officer at Canela Media, where he oversaw programming, production and acquisitions across the brand’s AVOD platforms such as Canela TV and Canela Kids. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at Bravo Media, including as executive VP of program strategy and production, and worked at VH1 as VP of program planning. He has also worked at Oxygen, NBC, E! and MTV.