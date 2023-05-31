Thursday, June 1, 2023
Content Budapest to Feature Latin American Showcase

Jamie Stalcup 1 day ago


Content Budapest, taking place from June 27 to 29 at the Kempinski Hotel, is set to host its first Latin American Showcase, with presentations from a variety of executives, including TelevisaUnivision’s Claudia Sahab.

Sahab serves as director of sales for Europe at TelevisaUnivision. Other presenters are Gabriel Doria, senior content distribution and alliances executive at Globo, and Paloma García, director of international sales of Caracol TV.

