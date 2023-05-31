Content Budapest to Feature Latin American Showcase

ADVERTISEMENT

Content Budapest, taking place from June 27 to 29 at the Kempinski Hotel, is set to host its first Latin American Showcase, with presentations from a variety of executives, including TelevisaUnivision’s Claudia Sahab.

Sahab serves as director of sales for Europe at TelevisaUnivision. Other presenters are Gabriel Doria, senior content distribution and alliances executive at Globo, and Paloma García, director of international sales of Caracol TV.

Content Budapest already has more than 200 registered buyers, including senior commissioners and CEOs of channels from the CEE region and more than 150 companies.