ADVERTISEMENT

TelevisaUnivision’s ViX is set to be the fastest-growing streamer in the Americas this year, per new data from Ampere Analysis, driven by its freemium model, telco partnerships and Mexican retail network.

The Spanish-language platform is expected to record an 18 percent increase in its base this year to reach 10.5 million paying customers in the Americas. Ampere says this growth rate is well ahead of other platforms in the region, including Apple TV+ at 14 percent and Max at 9 percent.

Advertising on its free and premium ad-supported tiers will account for 60 percent of ViX’s revenues this year, Ampere predicts, with subscription revenues at 36 percent. Bundling will be key to the platform’s growth.

Deborah Polanco, analyst at Ampere Analysis, said: “As most streamers shift focus from chasing subscriber growth to achieving profitability, ViX entered the market with a clear strategy, offering tiered options from the outset. While competitors are catching up with ad tiers and implementing password-sharing crackdowns, ViX has already become the third global streamer to reach profitability, and in record time.”

Ampere also highlight’s the platform’s catalog diversity, with ViX having doubled its SVOD slate since 2022, adding more than 2,500 distinct titles.TelevisaUnivision legacy content continues to resonate, particularly in the areas of crime/thriller and romance.

Natalie Cruz, analyst at Ampere Analysis, added: “ViX has maximized viewer demand for Spanish-language content. Its unique hybrid business model offers a variety of subscription tiers and a vast catalogue, appealing to all audience types. Its stronghold in the Americas and deep understanding of Spanish-speaking audiences have allowed it to effectively monetize through advertising, which now drives the majority of its revenue. With these advantages, ViX is well-positioned to continue outpacing competitors in both subscriber growth and revenue expansion, particularly through advertising.”