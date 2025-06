ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Accidents has scored a slew of new licensing deals in Europe and appointed Louise Oliver as senior VP of international sales.

New deals were signed with Sky UK, Rai in Italy; Sky Italia; M6 Group in France;TV2 in Norway; TV3 Group Baltics; Network4 in Hungary; DIVA, from NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct to Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia; and Beyond Dutch covering Benelux, Scandinavia and Australia and New Zealand.

The Happy Accidents slate includes A Christmas Less Travelled, which stars Candace Cameron Bure (Full House, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries) and Eric Johnson. It follows a struggling diner owner who needs to sell her late father’s vintage red truck to keep her business afloat.

The romantic comedy Barcelona Mi Amor stars Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams. It centers on an American novelist who book about falling in love in Barcelona flops everywhere except Spain. When she visits the city to bask in the success, she discovers that the translator rewrote the entire book.

A Pie to Die For, based on Joanne Fluke’s Hannah Swensen series of novels, is a murder mystery that sees Hannah Swensen fresh from her honeymoon and ready to settle into married life until her mother’s neighbor is found murdered. The cast includes Sweeney, Barbara Niven and Gabriel Hogan.

Also on the slate is The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries movie franchise, starring Cameron Bure and Aaron Ashmore (Ginny & Georgia, Smallville, Killjoys). Based on Candace Haven’s best-selling novels, the franchise combines small-town charm with gripping mystery.

These sales come as Happy Accidents appoints Louise Oliver to senior VP of international sales. Oliver brings 17 years of experience in international content sales across EMEA and global markets to the role.

“The high volume of interest in our film slate is a testament to the wonderful movies that we’re sure audiences across Europe and the rest of the world will love,” said Holly Hines and Eric Jarboe, co-CEOS of Happy Accidents. “Each title brings exceptional characters and strong storylines, whether that’s in the heartwarming rom-com Barcelona or a cozy mystery like A Pie to Die For. All of them have a fun and lighthearted nature that will charm viewers from Budapest to London.”