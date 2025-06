ADVERTISEMENT

Great American Media has expanded its slate of original faith-based content produced specifically for Pure Flix PREMIUM subscribers to include Faithful Reads, Walking with God, Stories of Faith and more.

Also coming to Pure Flix PREMIUM are Exclusive Conversations and Living the Word. Among the people featured in these new programs are Jennie Allen, Karen Kingsbury, Ruth Chou Simons, Lee Greenwood, Jill Simonian, Ginny Yurich, Kirk Cameron and more.

Great American Media aims to produce content that inspires, equips and provides encouragement for people seeking to walk with God.

Pure Flix PREMIUM offers a slate of exclusive programming focused on scripture, devotionals, lifestyle support, discipleship and Christian living.

“With Pure Flix PREMIUM, we are committed to connecting our most dedicated subscribers with intentional, faith-centered content created with some of the most influential Christian authors, faith leaders and influencers in America,” said Kaitlyn Haubrich, chief brand officer and chief of staff at Great American Media. “Pure Flix PREMIUM offers a place for members to experience programming that is engaging and inspiring.”