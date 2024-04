ADVERTISEMENT

Holly A. Hines, executive producer of Ginny & Georgia, and Eric Jarboe, former COO of the Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), have launched the new studio Happy Accidents.

Happy Accidents will specialize in the production, development and financing of features, scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and formats. As co-CEOs, Hines and Jarboe will manage all creative and financial aspects of the prodco.

The studio will also distribute owned and third-party content globally.

In sales, Sarah Coursey, former senior VP at GRB Studios, has joined as senior VP of international content. Tyler Massey, former Eyeworks Distribution and IM Global developer, has boarded as senior VP of global content.

Hines commented, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Eric to launch our new studio, Happy Accidents. Happy Accidents is our vision of a 21st century studio and celebrates the confluence of rich talent, extensive expertise and pervasive reach in the increasingly global marketplace.”

Jarboe said, “Producers in this era of content have the potential to shape the narrative landscape for years to come and Happy Accidents signifies a strategic convergence of experience, vision and passion from all corners of the entertainment industry. Holly and I are focused on global collaboration, partnerships, innovative financing models and the highest-quality production standards. I couldn’t imagine a more formidable partnership.”