A-list star Nicolas Cage leads SPI International’s Arcadian, a highlight of the company’s MIPTV offering.

The story follows a father and his twin teenage sons as they fight to survive in a postapocalyptic world that has been overrun by nocturnal creatures. “Arcadian presents a gripping horror-thriller narrative, marking Nicolas Cage’s triumphant return to the forefront of cinema,” notes Hubert Ornass-Kubacki, head of content sales.

Marmalade captivates with its modern twist on the Bonnie and Clyde tale. Infused with psychedelic elements, it offers an explosive blend of love, crime and intrigue set in the heart of the Midwest. The title, starring Camila Morrone and Joe Keery, sees a criminal seek help from a fellow inmate to escape prison and reunite with the woman who stole his heart.

Four Letters of Love features Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan. A pair is fated to be together, but the question is whether or not they will ever find out. As ghosts and fate pull the couple together, life threatens to tear them apart in the love story, which is set with breathtaking landscapes and universal themes.

“At SPI, we strive to provide an unparalleled selection of entertainment options by customizing the distribution of our content, channels and digital offerings to cater to the unique preferences of our clientele,” adds Ornass-Kubacki. “With a diverse library that includes new releases and enduring favorites, alongside our FilmBox channels and the FilmBox+ SVOD service for on-demand flexibility, we offer a cost-effective solution for delivering a broad range of content to our subscribers.”

Ornass-Kubacki notes, “We are continuously enhancing our portfolio by curating a diverse selection of evergreen titles, prioritizing high-quality action, thriller and comedy movies with outstanding performances.” He adds that the company’s “primary aim is to deliver outstanding entertainment to television and video-on-demand audiences, expanding our footprint beyond our core markets to engage viewers worldwide.”