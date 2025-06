ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment Global’s (FEG) multi-genre offering has landed a slate of new deals across Central and Eastern Europe.

In the Czech Republic, FTV Prima opted for a package of films, while HRT Croatia went for factual with the premium titles Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner and Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints. SVOD streamer Pickbox licensed a pan-regional package of films plus the feel-good scripted series The Chicken Sisters. In Poland, FEG renewed renewed a multi-title package with Media4fun.

Prentiss Fraser, president of FOX Entertainment Global, noted, “Tara Gaule’s done a great job landing these deals locally across the region,” said Fraser. “It’s a very important market for our business and we’re thrilled to support these platforms and channels as they continue to grow their audiences locally.”