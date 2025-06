ADVERTISEMENT

With funding support for the next three years as part of the Industrial Strategy and Creative Industries Sector Plan, the British Film Commission has welcomed the the government’s investment in the growth potential of the U.K.’s film and television sector.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of the British Film Commission, said, “This commitment to a further three years’ funding for the British Film Commission is not only a show of support but of confidence in the strength and growth potential of the U.K.’s inward investment film and TV production sector. The British Film Commission works tirelessly to promote our incredible U.K. film and TV production industry internationally, and to support production in all four nations of the U.K., so we’re delighted that today’s announcement of longer-term funding for the British Film Commission allows us to continue that work.”

Wootton added: “While the global industry is still in a state of change and yet to reach a ‘new normal’, this strong support from government, coupled with our compelling package of tax credits—including an increased VFX tax credit and new credit for limited-budget films—will ensure the U.K. remains well-placed to see a competitive share of the global production spend.”

On the broader investment announced as part of the Creative Industries Sector Plan, Wootton added: “We also welcome the broader commitment to our screen sector in the Creative Industries Sector Plan. This includes the investment in the National Film & TV School, supporting future generations of film and TV talent, and the enlarged UK Global Screen Fund. All these measures send a message globally of confidence in our sector, without complacency.”

Unveiled by Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, the Creative Industries Sector Plan looks to expand the contributions of the creative sector to the U.K.’s economy.

“We are entering a new world where data, content and creative services and experiences are the fastest growing areas of consumption, offering new opportunities for growth,” Nandy said.

“In a changing world, with new technologies, audience behaviours and international competition transforming business models and routes to market, the U.K. is uniquely well placed to innovate and adapt. Our long-term fundamentals are strong, and we must retain and capitalize on our long-standing international comparative advantage. Our government will oversee a creative economy that is open for investment from around the world, with creativity that crosses borders, world-class creative talent in every nation and region, and the cultural infrastructure and public service media to back it up.

“We will build on strong foundations of world-renowned education providers, a robust copyright regime, and a vibrant ecosystem of talent, infrastructure and ideas. We will tilt government support

towards the Creative Industries, and significantly increase direct funding for the sector. We will work across government and industry to tackle misperceptions of the sector’s value, in areas from bank lending to career choices. We particularly see the unique strengths and values of our public service broadcasting ecosystem, which in recent years have been devalued by political point scoring, undermining trust in our free media and holding back their catalytic role in growing the economy. We will unleash the innovative power of our creators, entrepreneurs and cutting-edge businesses, to ensure they are at the heart of the future economy. We will commit hundreds of millions of pounds of investment in creative clusters, helping talent thrive and businesses move from start up to scale up—right

across the country. In doing so, we will ensure the U.K. is recognized as the best place in the world to make and invest in film and TV, music, performing and visual arts, video games,

advertising and beyond.”