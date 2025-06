ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Budapest kicked off today with increased buyer attendance and an expanded conference lineup, with some 750 delegates from 65-plus markets participating.

More than 400 buyers are on hand at the Brunico event, with 100-plus exhibitors from across the globe.

“NATPE Budapest is the market that attracts the most buyers to do the most business in the CEE,” said Claire Macdonald, NATPE’s executive director. “We are all about deals, and that remains the DNA of the event. Our content is focused and relevant to this region. Delegates are responding, and the show just opened to a standing-room only screening. We’re thrilled with this year’s lineup and the calibre of speakers and presenters. Of course, we’re also tremendously grateful to our exhibitors who continue to support NATPE Budapest, because it delivers results.”

The schedule includes the inaugural NATPE Honors Europe today, celebrating AMC Networks Central Europe’s Levente Málnay; George Levendis of ANT1 TV, MAKTV, Antenna Studios; MAG Entertainment’s Magdalena Szwedkowicz and Nova Group’s Daniel Grunt. The Cause+ Action award is being presented to Starlight Media.

Sony Pictures, A+E Global Media and Lionsgate Entertainment are among those presenting screenings in Budapest this week, while keynote speakers include YouTube’s Andreas Briese and Stella Litou of RTL Croatia.