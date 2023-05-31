TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: A+E Global Content Sales

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Global Content Sales is showcasing the diverse range of its Lifetime TV movie offering at the TV Movies Screenings Festival, highlighting four thrillers inspired by true stories.

“Stories in the true-crime bucket, which take you on a thrilling, emotional journey, have long been part of Lifetime’s DNA, and we make sure to tell them with great care for the real-life people involved,” says Liz Soriano, senior VP of international programming. This includes Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini with Jaime King, which recounts the true tale of the Northern Californian woman who faked her own kidnapping in 2016.

Let’s Get Physical with Jenna Dewan is a ripped-from-the-headlines thriller about a fitness instructor operating a prostitution ring. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos executive produced that title, along with An Amish Sin, starring “Lifetime fan-favorite Kellie Martin, who has been acting in our movies since 1994,” Soriano says.

“Lifetime creates riveting, of-the-moment movies that feature beloved stars in front of and behind the camera, many of whom come back to work with us again and again,” she adds. “Garcelle Beauvais returns to Lifetime as both an EP and the star of Black Girl Missing, which explores the disparity in how missing persons of color cases are treated when a white teen girl and a Black teen girl go missing at the same time.”