Video Interview: Canela Media’s Isabel Rafferty Zavala

Canela Media has carved out a niche for itself by offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences, starting with its free streaming platform service Canela.TV. The service aims to enrich the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. Alongside Canela.TV, the company has Canela Music and the newly unveiled Canela Kids, which launches this August. In all, Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180-plus Spanish-language sites.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, the founder and CEO of Canela Media, was an early mover in the AVOD space. She saw a void in the market for free, culturally relevant, authentic content for Hispanics and Latinx and jumped on it. She tells World Screen Weekly about filling a gap in the marketplace, opportunities in AVOD, the content mix of Canela.TV, the reasons behind the launch of Canela Kids and the growth trajectory of the company in both the U.S. and Latin America.