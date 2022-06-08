All3Media Hires Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

ADVERTISEMENT

All3Media has appointed Barclays alum Annika Allen to the newly created role of head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Allen will be responsible for delivering All3Media Group’s DEI strategy by working with its production companies, HR and talent teams. She will build external stakeholder relationships and contribute to sector-wide DEI work.

She joins from Barclays’ global diversity, equity and inclusion division, where she was part of a team advising senior leaders and stakeholders across the company to help deliver meaningful change. She created the company’s inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Report and designed and delivered its DEI intranet.

Prior to working at Barclays, Allen held senior roles at Crimestoppers, Deal Real Legacy and Flavourmag, specializing in digital communications, publishing and events. She began her career in television and journalism and has a range of factual and entertainment credits following stints at Cactus TV, TalkbackThames, Maverick and RDF Television.

At All3Media, Allen will report to Sara Geater, chief operating officer.

“We are delighted that Annika will lead our DEI strategy across the group,” Geater said. “Her experience will enable us to continually improve our working practices, attitudes and behaviors.”

Allen added, “As a global production powerhouse, All3Media is in a great position to take advantage of the many opportunities that are presented by DEI. I share the group’s vision for a truly diverse workforce and look forward to working with colleagues across the group to accelerate progress.”