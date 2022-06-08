Warner Bros. Discovery Sets EMEA Leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery has put in place its leadership team to support Priya Dogra, president and managing director for EMEA (excluding Poland), across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Dogra said: “My focus has been to build a senior team that harnesses and balances the experience, perspective and talent from across the Discovery and WarnerMedia businesses. Each leader will be responsible for continuing the necessary transitions into new means of distribution and new forms of growth, as well as integrating our two organizations into one team, with one clear strategy and a common, respectful culture.”

Alessandro Araimo has been named general manager for Italy, Spain and Portugal, having previously served as executive VP and general manager for Discovery in Italy.

Pierre Branco becomes general manager for France, Benelux and Africa. He was previously country manager for WarnerMedia in France, Benelux, Middle East and Africa and head of affiliates and ad sales for EMEA.

Jamie Cooke is appointed general manager for CEE, Baltics, the Middle East, Mediterranean and Turkey, after having served previously as country manager for Discovery across CEE and the Middle East and Africa.

Hannes Heyelmann is appointed general manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He was previously executive VP of programming for WarnerMedia across EMEA.

Antonio Ruiz is now general manager for the U.K. and Ireland, having previously been general manager for Discovery in Spain, France and Portugal.

Christina Sulebakk becomes general manager for the Nordics. She was previously general manager of HBO Max across Europe.

Vanessa Brookman continues as senior VP of kids and family for EMEA and takes on responsibility for Adult Swim across EMEA with a dual reporting line to Dogra and Michael Ouweleen, who leads Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang.

Antony Root continues his responsibilities for original production for HBO Max across EMEA as well as original production for the general entertainment channels in Germany, France and Spain.

Ragnhild Thorbech continues her responsibilities for programming and acquisitions for HBO Max EMEA.

Myriam Lopez-Otazu continues her responsibilities for guiding investment, planning and prioritization for the Discovery linear channels and discovery+ working closely with the territory GMs and coordinating with the U.S. programming team.

Qaisar Rafique becomes lead for commercial strategy, expanding the role he played at Discovery to the broader portfolio.

Leah Hooper is regional lead for streaming for EMEA, sitting on JB Perrette’s leadership team and being an integral part of Dogra’s senior team.

Among those departing are Sylvia Rothblum, country manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland for WarnerMedia; Susanne Aigner, senior VP and general manager for Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Benelux for Discovery; Thomas Ciampa, country manager for Italy, Spain and Portugal for WarnerMedia; Lydia Fairfax, senior VP of commercial partnerships for EMEA for Discovery; and David Fisher, VP of advance advertising for Discovery.

Dogra commented: “Sylvia, Susanne, Thomas, Lydia and David have created enormous value for our company, and each has shaped the careers of so many along the way. I am grateful for their many contributions and their assistance in ensuring a smooth transition, and I wish them the very best.”