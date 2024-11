ADVERTISEMENT

All3Media has appointed Cassie Metcalf-Slovo as head of literary acquisitions.

Metcalf-Slovo is tasked with identifying opportunities for All3Media’s scripted labels to acquire the adaptation rights to a range of content, including books and podcasts, in the U.K. and internationally.

Metcalf-Slovo joins from MTLS Literary Scouts, where she was head of film and TV scouting, sourcing and pitching titles to a growing roster of TV and film producers. Prior to joining MTLS, she spent three years at Working Title Films in the production department.

She will be reporting to All3Media’s COO, Sara Geater. Geater said: “I am delighted to welcome Cassie to All3Media and know her deep knowledge and experience of literary acquisitions will be extremely beneficial to our scripted businesses. Cassie also brings detailed knowledge of the film and TV production landscape and the opportunities for today’s scripted producers and content makers.”

Metcalf-Slovo said: “I am thrilled to be joining All3Media and am so excited to have the opportunity to work with such a stand-out group of producers and companies.”