ADVERTISEMENT

Merman co-founder Clelia Mountford, co-executive producer of Bad Sisters, has launched the new scripted label Sunburnt Penguin, backed by All3Media.

Sunburnt Penguin will focus on drama and comedy projects. Mountford joins All3Media with a strong development slate. All3Media International will be the worldwide distribution partner for Sunburnt Penguin.

Jane Turton, All3Media CEO, said: “Clelia is an exceptionally talented producer with fantastic creative credentials. I am delighted that she is joining All3Media with Sunburnt Penguin.”

Mountford said: “After a wonderful decade at Merman, I am delighted to be joining the brilliant All3Media family for my next chapter. I’m looking forward to working with this dream team as I create a slate of unique scripted series.”