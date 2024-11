ADVERTISEMENT

Beach House Pictures has appointed Abram Sitzer as head of content, a newly created role.

Sitzer will be focused on the development and sales of documentaries, factual entertainment and branded content deals in key markets across Southeast Asia, China and internationally while supporting Beach House’s scripted growth.

Prior to joining Beach House Pictures, Sitzer was head of content at Relay Video, where he led an international team in the conceptualization and execution of documentary and commercial projects. Preceding this, Sitzer was director of content for Discovery Networks.

Donovan Chan, creative director, and Jocelyn Little, managing director, said: “We have known Abe a long time and have been impressed with his track record as a network executive and as a producer. We are thrilled to welcome him into our leadership ranks at a pivotal stage of our growth. Abe’s diverse experience and entrepreneurialism will be an asset in a fast-changing global market. His connections with platforms, talent and brands will enable him to bring together partners across the world to develop and execute commercially viable, returnable projects.”

Sitzer added: “This is the perfect time to put together even more innovative content ideas and deals with very diverse partners, so I’m really looking forward to getting started at Beach House. Our unique East meets West strategy will keep our ship steady towards our goals even as the market weathers the storm.”