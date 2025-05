ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ has added Michael J. Fox to the cast of the upcoming third season of Shrinking as a guest star.

Co-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the series follows grieving therapist Jimmy as he starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, ignoring his training and ethics. This leads to huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

Segel stars alongside Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Shrinking is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

Details on Fox’s characters are being kept under wraps.