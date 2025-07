ADVERTISEMENT

Apple’s sports comedy Stick has been renewed for season two, with Owen Wilson set to return as star and executive producer.

Stick will feature more heart and laughs, new characters and the return of the ensemble cast, including Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay.

The series is showrun by creator Jason Keller, who also serves as executive producer alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady. The series is also executive produced by Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton and Jaffar Mahmood. Faris, Dayton and Mahmood serve as directors along with David Dobkin, MJ Delaney and John Hamburg.

“I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to Stick, and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson, and the wonderful creative team at Apple TV+,” said creator Jason Keller. “It’s a joy to be able to continue this story. Most importantly, however, this season two order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.”

“I think we all had a great time making it,” said Wilson. “It’s really nice to see the show connecting with people and to know that we get a chance to continue the story!”

“With the first season of Stick, audiences instantly fell in love with the charming, funny and heartfelt world that Jason, Owen and their all-star team created this season,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+. “There’s plenty more in the bag for fans of the series, and we’re thrilled they’ll soon have the chance to discover Pryce Cahill’s next chapter.”