ADVERTISEMENT

Hong Kong’s myTV SUPER has sealed its first deal to launch a slate of partner FAST channels, aligning with Lightning International to add 14 to its platform.

With technical support from Amagi Media Labs, myTV SUPER, the streaming service operated by terrestrial broadcaster TVB, is rolling out 14 channels from Lightning across a slew of genres. They are accessible on smart TVs, the myTV SUPER box, the myTV SUPER App and on the web.

The portfolio includes Action Hollywood Movies; the music networks Concerto, Now 70s and Now ROCK; factual channels such as Docsville and Globetrotter; the news network NewsWorld and TRACE Sport Stars.

“This collaboration with myTV SUPER marks a significant milestone for Lightning,” said James Ross, CEO of Lightning International. “We are excited to bring these diverse FAST channels to myTV SUPER, enhancing the viewing experience and meeting the evolving needs of our audiences.”