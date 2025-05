ADVERTISEMENT

Fawesome is set to bring 14 independent films from Iris Indie Global to its users in North America, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand as exclusives.

The Future Today-owned app delivers more than 150,000 movies and TV shows on an ad-supported basis. The deal with Iris Indie kicks off today with the launch of Tonic, with additional exclusive releases to follow over the next few months.

“We’re living in an age of extraordinary content—but too many standout indie films are getting lost in crowded streaming menus,” said Milena Rimassa, president of distribution at Iris Indie Global. “Future Today and Iris Indie are aligned on the idea that curation and creativity are essential. Together, we have shaped a model that delivers not only reach but resonance—bringing viewers into the heart of the experience.”

“We’re proud to deepen our support for the independent film community through this exclusive slate,” said David Di Lorenzo, senior VP of content acquisitions and partnerships at Future Today. “These films represent the creativity, courage and diversity that define indie cinema. At Future Today, we’re committed to not only acquiring standout content, but also building a platform where these stories can be discovered and appreciated by a wide audience.”

“Together, we’re designing a new blueprint for indie film success,” added Di Lorenzo. “By fusing digital distribution with personal, live experiences, we’re elevating independent film and ensuring it stands out in a crowded marketplace.”

“In a sea of algorithms and passive viewing, we’re betting on something more human,” said Rimassa. “This partnership is about carving out space for great stories—and the people who tell them.”