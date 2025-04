ADVERTISEMENT

Future Today has rolled out a new solution to drive connected TV advertising, delivering 1.5 billion addressable impressions within the company’s brand-safe inventory of content offerings across channels such as Fawesome, Filmrise and HappyKids.

The Future Today Marketplace enables advertising clients to place campaigns in movies such as Free State of Jones, The Reader, The Impossible, Legends of the Fall and Gangs of New York, plus kids’ and family fare like Sesame Street, Paw Patrol, Pokemon, CoComelon and The Wiggles.

“The streaming advertising industry is experiencing its next transformative era,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today. “As an innovator in CTV advertising and technology for nearly two decades, The Future Today Marketplace represents the next frontier in CTV advertising offering privacy-safe, brand-safe premium content in a transparent marketplace that advertisers can trust to deliver measurable outcomes.”

The Future Today Marketplace features targeting and measurement solutions, transparency, a brand-safe content inventory, seamless integration with ad platforms and more.

“Future Today stands out for delivering high-quality, professional content in streaming environments, directly aligning with the ongoing consumer shift toward cordless and cableless viewing,” said Lorenzo Zefferino, senior VP of integrated investment and programmatic at Evergreen Trading. “Their approach to audience targeting without relying on PII is especially valuable, fitting naturally into our industry’s growing emphasis on privacy while still offering strong targeting capabilities.”

“Contextual signals have become vital to CTV buyers’ supply-path optimization strategies,” said Geoff Spence, VP of the streaming platform at Magnite. “In leveraging the award-winning SpringServe video platform’s ad serving capabilities, the Future Today Marketplace is purpose-built to support buyers’ need for user signals while reducing the reliance on legacy IDs.”

“As the CTV ecosystem evolves, it’s clear that contextual intelligence is essential to delivering effective, privacy-first advertising,” said Richie Hyden, co-founder and COO of IRIS.TV. “By integrating IRIS.TV’s contextual data platform, Future Today is unlocking new levels of precision and performance in CTV advertising, enabling brands to connect with relevant audiences without compromising on consumer privacy.”

“PMG clients have seen scale in reach and outcomes leverage 1st party contextual data and partners such as IRIS TV,” said Mike Treon, head of CTV and video strategy at PMG. “Our clients benefitted from the optionality to target and optimize to Future Today’s significant scale across flagship services; Happy Kids, Filmrise and FawesomeTV.”