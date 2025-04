ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 BAFTA Television Craft Awards winners have been unveiled, with Baby Reindeer, Rivals and Slow Horses winning two each.

In the writing categories, Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) won for drama, and Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9) won for comedy.

For the director awards, Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer) won for fiction, Charlie Hamilton James (Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story) won for factual, and Janet Fraser Crook (Glastonbury 2024) won for multi-camera.

The editing award for fiction was given to Robert Frost for Slow Horses episode one, while the editing award for factual went to Sarah Keeling for Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville).

Original music awards were presented to Noor Khaleghi (Rage Against the Regime: Iran) for factual and Tim Phillips and PJ Harvey (Bad Sisters) for fiction.

In the sound category, the team behind Slow Horses was awarded for fiction, and the team behind Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough was awarded for factual.

Dominic Hyman won the production design award for his work on Rivals. The make up and hair design award was given to the Rivals team as well.

The award for special, visual and graphic effects was presented to Jason Smith, Richard Bain, Ryan Wonder and Chris Rodgers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Winners of the other categories can be found on the BAFTA website.