Deadhouse Films (Deadhouse Dark, Event Zero) has appointed Helen Tuck to its team as producer.

Tuck brings 15 years of industry experience to Deadhouse Films. She is currently producing the feature films It Will Find You and Resonance for the company.

It Will Find You is a creature horror co-production with Meraki Films. It is in the final stages of postproduction. Resonance, meanwhile, is a CGI-heavy sci-fi thriller.

Tuck’s producing credits include a segment in the Shudder original feature Scare Package II and the short film Over The Edge. She also worked in production on the Shudder original series Deadhouse Dark.

Her full career spans both independent and major studio productions, and she has crew credits on titles such as Thor: Love and Thunder, The Fall Guy, Talk To Me and Furiosa.

“Helen is the perfect fit for Deadhouse Films, and she brings a fresh perspective that is going to prove a shot-in-the-arm for the business,” said Enzo Tedeschi, founder of Deadhouse Films. “She has a keen eye for story and talent, and her dual background in both the creative and production sides of filmmaking gives her a unique advantage. Having already collaborated with Helen many times, I’ve seen firsthand how her passion and expertise elevate every project she touches. As we look to expand, Helen’s vision will be instrumental in writing the company’s next chapter.”

Tuck commented, “Joining Deadhouse Films as producer marks not just a personal milestone but feels like a natural evolution after years of collaboration. I’m so excited to take on the strategic expansion of our slate to embrace diverse genres that challenge and captivate audiences, while maintaining the distinctive voice and high production value audiences expect from us.”